2017:
|Ship
|Selling Party (1)
|New Operator
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Built
|Price/Terms
|Delivery
|Royal Iris
|Mano Maritime
|Rosmorport
|14,717
|765
|1971
|11 Million Euro
|April 2017
|Hanseatic
|Unknown
|One Ocean
|8,378
|184
|1991
|10-Year Charter
|Q3 2018
|neoClassica
|Costa
|Bahamas Paradise
|52,926
|1,308
|1991
|N/A
|April 2018
|Victory II
|Unknown
|Victory
|4,954
|202
|2001
|N/A
|Q1 2018
2016:
|Ship
|Selling Party (1)
|New Operator
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Built
|Price/Terms
|Delivery
|Pacific Pearl
|P&O Australia
|CMV
|63,500
|1,856
|1988
|N/A
|May 2017
|Eclipse
|Ocean Adventures
|Celebrity
|1,610
|48
|1982
|N/A
|Spring 2016
|Athala II
|Ocean Adventures
|Celebrity
|317
|16
|2007
|N/A
|Spring 2016
|Legend
|Royal Caribbean
|Thomson
|70,000
|2,076
|1995
|N/A
|Spring 2017
|Adonia
|Fathom
|P&O Cruises
|30,277
|688
|2001
|Inter-Company Transfer
|June 2017
2015:
|Ship
|Selling Party (1)
|New Operator
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Built
|Price/Terms
|Delivery
|Splendour
|Royal Caribbean
|TUI/ Thomson
|69,130
|2,076
|1996
|N/A
|April 2016
|Adonia
|P&O Cruises
|fathom
|30,277
|688
|2001
|Inter-Company Transfer
|April 2016
|Mein Schiff 1
|TUI
|Thomson
|76,522
|1,870
|1996
|200 Million Euro
|2018
|Mein Schiff 2
|TUI
|Thomson
|76,522
|1,870
|1997
|200 Million Euro
|2019
|Deutschland
|Banking Interests
|Semester at Sea
|22,400
|520
|1998
|Charter
|Summer 2015
|Tere Moana
|Paul Gauguin
|Grand Circle
|3,500
|90
|1998
|N/A
|May 2016
|Atlantida
|TBD
|Huritgruten
|7,000
|320
|2007
|N/A
|July 2015
|Dawn Princess
|Princess Cruises
|P&O Australia
|77,000
|2,000
|1997
|Inter-Company Transfer
|May 2017
|Gemini
|TBD
|Louis Group
|19,000
|916
|1992
|Charter
|Spring 2016
|Via Australis
|Cruceros Australis
|Lindblad
|7,000
|100
|2005
|$18 Million
|Spring 2016
|Empress
|Pullmantur
|Royal Caribbean
|48,500
|1,840
|1989
|Inter-Company Transfer
|Spring 2016
|Island Escape
|TUI/ Thomson
|Investor Group
|40,100
|1,740
|1982
|N/A
|Q4 2015
|Oly. Explorer
|Banking Interests
|Diamond Cruise
|24,318
|836
|2001
|N/A
|Q1 2016
|Gemini
|ISP/Sunstone
|Celestyal
|19,093
|1,074
|1992
|Charter
|Q2 2016
2014:
|Ship
|Selling Party (1)
|New Operator
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Built
|Price/Terms
|Delivery
|Voyager
|Costa Crociere
|Bohai Ferry
|24,318
|832
|2000
|$43 Million
|Mid 2014
|Ryndam
|Holland America
|P&O Australia
|55,819
|1,258
|1994
|Inter-Company Transfer
|Late 2015
|Statendam
|Holland America
|P&O Australia
|55,819
|1,258
|1993
|Inter-Company Transfer
|Late 2015
|Discovery
|All Leisure
|Scrapped
|20,816
|650
|1971
|$5 Million
|Late 2014
|Century
|Celebrity
|SkySea
|71,545
|1,814
|1995
|$220 Million
|April 2015
|Celebration
|Costa Crociere
|B. Paradise
|47,262
|1,452
|1987
|7-Year Charter Lease/Buy
|Late 2014
|Explorer
|Not Disclosed
|Louis
|24,318
|836
|2001
|Three Year Charter
|Early 2015
|Grand Holiday
|Costa Crociere
|CMV
|46,052
|1,452
|1985
|10-Yr Charter Lease/Buy
|Spring 2015
|Majesty
|Royal Caribbean
|Pullmantur
|74,077
|2,350
|1992
|Inter-Company Transfer
|Spring 2016
|Ocean Princess
|Princess Cruises
|Oceania
|30,277
|684
|1999
|$82 Million
|Spring 2016
(1) May also represent chartering party.
For a full accounting of second hand market transactions dating back to 1983, please see the Cruise Ship Second Hand Market Report.
Last Updated Feb. 12, 2018