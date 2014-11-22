Ship Sales and Transfers - Secondhand Cruise Market





2017:

Ship Selling Party (1) New Operator Tonnage Capacity Built Price/Terms Delivery Royal Iris Mano Maritime Rosmorport 14,717 765 1971 11 Million Euro April 2017 Hanseatic Unknown One Ocean 8,378 184 1991 10-Year Charter Q3 2018 neoClassica Costa Bahamas Paradise 52,926 1,308 1991 N/A April 2018 Victory II Unknown Victory 4,954 202 2001 N/A Q1 2018

2016:

Ship Selling Party (1) New Operator Tonnage Capacity Built Price/Terms Delivery Pacific Pearl P&O Australia CMV 63,500 1,856 1988 N/A May 2017 Eclipse Ocean Adventures Celebrity 1,610 48 1982 N/A Spring 2016 Athala II Ocean Adventures Celebrity 317 16 2007 N/A Spring 2016 Legend Royal Caribbean Thomson 70,000 2,076 1995 N/A Spring 2017 Adonia Fathom P&O Cruises 30,277 688 2001 Inter-Company Transfer June 2017

2015:

Ship Selling Party (1) New Operator Tonnage Capacity Built Price/Terms Delivery Splendour Royal Caribbean TUI/ Thomson 69,130 2,076 1996 N/A April 2016 Adonia P&O Cruises fathom 30,277 688 2001 Inter-Company Transfer April 2016 Mein Schiff 1 TUI Thomson 76,522 1,870 1996 200 Million Euro 2018 Mein Schiff 2 TUI Thomson 76,522 1,870 1997 200 Million Euro 2019 Deutschland Banking Interests Semester at Sea 22,400 520 1998 Charter Summer 2015 Tere Moana Paul Gauguin Grand Circle 3,500 90 1998 N/A May 2016 Atlantida TBD Huritgruten 7,000 320 2007 N/A July 2015 Dawn Princess Princess Cruises P&O Australia 77,000 2,000 1997 Inter-Company Transfer May 2017 Gemini TBD Louis Group 19,000 916 1992 Charter Spring 2016 Via Australis Cruceros Australis Lindblad 7,000 100 2005 $18 Million Spring 2016 Empress Pullmantur Royal Caribbean 48,500 1,840 1989 Inter-Company Transfer Spring 2016 Island Escape TUI/ Thomson Investor Group 40,100 1,740 1982 N/A Q4 2015 Oly. Explorer Banking Interests Diamond Cruise 24,318 836 2001 N/A Q1 2016 Gemini ISP/Sunstone Celestyal 19,093 1,074 1992 Charter Q2 2016

2014:

Ship Selling Party (1) New Operator Tonnage Capacity Built Price/Terms Delivery Voyager Costa Crociere Bohai Ferry 24,318 832 2000 $43 Million Mid 2014 Ryndam Holland America P&O Australia 55,819 1,258 1994 Inter-Company Transfer Late 2015 Statendam Holland America P&O Australia 55,819 1,258 1993 Inter-Company Transfer Late 2015 Discovery All Leisure Scrapped 20,816 650 1971 $5 Million Late 2014 Century Celebrity SkySea 71,545 1,814 1995 $220 Million April 2015 Celebration Costa Crociere B. Paradise

47,262 1,452 1987 7-Year Charter Lease/Buy Late 2014 Explorer Not Disclosed Louis 24,318 836 2001 Three Year Charter Early 2015 Grand Holiday Costa Crociere CMV 46,052 1,452 1985 10-Yr Charter Lease/Buy Spring 2015 Majesty Royal Caribbean Pullmantur 74,077 2,350 1992 Inter-Company Transfer Spring 2016 Ocean Princess Princess Cruises Oceania 30,277 684 1999 $82 Million Spring 2016

(1) May also represent chartering party.

For a full accounting of second hand market transactions dating back to 1983, please see the Cruise Ship Second Hand Market Report.

Last Updated Feb. 12, 2018