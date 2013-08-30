Interschalt Teams Up with MTN Communications

The shipping software and service provider Interschalt Maritime Systems has chosen MTN Communications (MTN) to deliver VSAT communications services enabling special software solutions and services to its customers.

MTN will provide the global satellite and network infrastructure through which Interschalt will provide customer-specific solutions focusing on efficiency and safety in fleet management and vessel monitoring. "By combining MTN's redundant and globally accessible network of C and Ku band support and our solutions, we will be able to offer our customers a unique service", said Interschalt CEO Robert Gaertner.

Global communications delivered to vessels located around the world will be made possible through MTN's global C- and Ku-band network - providing seamless coverage.

Interschalt’s fleet solution will deliver internet access to ships, transmission of telephone calls, TV and (internet) radio programs, e-mail traffic and the transmission of data information from Voyage Data Recorders (VDRs) as well as the German company’s modular solutions for fleet management or vessel monitoring - from the MACS3 loading computer with Trim module, through software solutions Bluefleet and Bluetracker to a fleet operation center.

As such, Interschalt said it provides shipowners with monitoring capabilities for their fleets, i.e. not just being able to see cargo status and fuel consumption data at a glance, but also being able to detect hazardous situations early on.

The fleet operation center is a centralized onshore control station, which claims to be able to capture the real-time status of each and every ship in the fleet, including the actual traffic situation. Using this information, the control center can react to safety-related situations and take the necessary measures. Risks are identified and hazards can be avoided before any accidents can occur.

Furthermore, the MTN service enables electronic sea charts to be transmitted, and Bluefleet and Bluetracker mean that the performance of every ship can be monitored and logged from onshore, according to Interschalt.

The data gathered enables shipowners to draw up key performance indicators (KPIs) and fleet benchmarks. In addition, data from the loading computer and the company’s trim optimization module (TROP) can be transmitted.

Crew members will also be able to connect with their family and friends over the internet. In addition, ships will have the opportunity to provide electronic communication and entertainment programs onboard.

MTN is a global provider of maritime communications and content services. The company's next-generation communications program, is the first hybrid C-/Ku-band and broadband wireless network that is delivering content with land-like speeds to vessels at sea.