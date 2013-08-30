Princess Names Stuart Hawkins Sr. VP of HESS

Stuart Hawkins has been appointed senior vice president of Health, Environment, Safety, and Security (HESS) Compliance for Princess Cruises.

Previously vice president of newbuilds, Hawkins will add to his current role by assuming responsibility for the administration and maintenance of the company’s safety management system and fleet regulations. In this new role, he will oversee shipboard and shoreside compliance with operating and safety procedures, corporate standards, and regulatory requirements.

“We’re so pleased that Stuart is taking on this important new role,” said Alan Buckelew, Princess Cruises president and CEO. “He’ll be working closely with our fleet operations team to make sure that all of our ships are meeting the highest standards to provide a safe and secure environment for our passengers.” In conjunction with the company’s deck, technical, hotel, and medical departments, Hawkins will review compliance issues, follow up on audit findings, and ensure implementation of new procedures.

A naval architect and chartered engineer, Hawkins has in recent years managed the design, construction, and delivery of Royal Princess and Ruby Princess as well as Cunard vessels Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. He moved to his most recent role based in Southampton, UK in 2006, having joined the company in 2000 as site manager in the shipyard during the construction of Golden Princess. He has coordinated the efforts to build seven Princess ships and will continue to oversee the delivery of Regal Princess in 2014.

Hawkins will be based in the company’s Santa Clarita, California headquarters.