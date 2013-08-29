Wartsila appoints Roger Holm to Lead New 4-Stroke Organization

Roger Holm has been appointed senior vice president, 4-stroke, and member of the Ship Power management team as of September 1, 2013. In this position, he is responsible for the company’s 4-stroke activities globally.

Holm joined Wartsila in 1997 and has held several managerial positions, most recently leading the Seals & Bearings organization within the Services division. Before that he has had the positions of vice president, solutions management and vice president, business development, also within Services, and has worked as CIO.

In connection to this appointment, the PowerTech and the Ship Power 4-stroke organization will be combined into one entity. The reorganization is a continuation to the changes implemented in 2012. It aims to further strengthen the competitiveness and to serve customers more effectively with increased flexibility, faster decision making and optimal utilization of resources, according to a prepared statement.

The new set-up will become effective January 1, 2014. As previously announced, the current head of PowerTech, Lars Hellberg, will pursue his career outside of Wartsila. He will support the change management until the end of September.

The new 4-stroke organization in Ship Power will consist of all 4-stroke R&D and production for both the Ship Power and the Power Plants markets. In addition, it is responsible for engineering, project management and 4-stroke sales for the Ship Power market. The Power Plants and Services organizations will not change as a result of the new set-up.

Holm will report to Jaakko Eskola, senior executive vice president at Wartsila and president of Ship Power.