Windstar to Renovate Staterooms

Windstar Cruises said it is continuing to evolve its fleet with $3 million of stateroom upgrades scheduled for the Wind Star and Wind Spirit, the two smallest sister yachts of the fleet. The Wind Star’s 72 guest staterooms will be renovated in a drydock this November (one stateroom has been completed as a model showcase room). The Wind Spirit is scheduled to have its 73 staterooms completed in April of 2015.

“We have a company-wide commitment to ensuring our yachts are constantly evolving to give our guests the best luxury experience possible,” said Hans Birkholz, chief executive officer and president. “These latest enhancements, along with the renovations done in early 2012, will make our staterooms some of the best in the luxury market.”

The current layout will be transformed with a sofa where guests can relax, watch TV or catch a cat-nap to replace the previous desk and vanity set-up. When room service is ordered, or if guests want a place to write, the middle section of the sofa converts into a table, with seats at each end. Additionally, the center dresser located next to the bed will be exchanged for a chic new dresser that will give guests more open room.

Staterooms on both yachts were previously enhanced as part of Windstar’s $18 million fleet-wide renovation project in 2012. Across the fleet, staterooms were updated with leather headboards, new armchairs, linen wall coverings, new lighting features, window coverings, plush wool carpeting, art work, and stylish bed cushions. Corridors were completely renovated from floor to ceiling with new wall coverings, carpeting, ceiling finishes, lighting, and art work.

“Guests are staying in our model showcase stateroom on Wind Star, and the reviews so far have been outstanding,” said Birkholz. “The new layout really exemplifies yacht-style cruising.”

Windstar Cruises is also preparing for Star Pride, the first of the company’s three new power yachts, to enter it’s month-long dry-dock in April 2014, before sailing the Mediterranean in May of 2014.