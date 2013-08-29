Australis Teams Up with Explora

Chile-based expedition cruise line Australis has partnered with lodge-based adventure-focused Explora for a new nine-day itinerary offering what it calls an in-depth land and sea journey to Southern Patagonia.

“This is the way to see Patagonia,” said Jorge Rodriguez, marketing director for North America, Australis. “With the option of starting the adventure on land in Chile or at sea in Argentina, we anticipate a successful partnership with Explora and can only hope our guests come away with more than they ever could have expected.”

The program is focused on Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park, an area encompassing mountains, glaciers, lakes and rivers; it is described as the transition area between the Magellanic subpolar forests and the Patagonia steppes.

Full day or half day excursions are offered, either by foot or horseback in small groups of no more than eight people. These are led by bilingual guides, and for an added experience, gauchos, the iconic Patagonian cowboys.

Australis said it also favors the areas between Torres del Paine National Park, Chile and Ushuaia, Argentina. Accompanied by experts giving a series of talks on glaciology, bird watching, ethnography, geology and wildlife, guests participate in shore excursions in small groups.

Another highlight, according to Australis, is sailing to Cape Horn – known as the “End of the Earth” and the last territory before Antarctica.

Rates for the nine-day Patagonia by Land and Sea itinerary start at $4,970 per person, depending on the month and accommodation, and includes all meals, excursions, an open bar, national park fees, port taxes and airport transfers.