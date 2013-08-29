Cruise Industry News 101

Royal Caribbean Chooses Oceans TV for Chinese Movies

UK-based Oceans TV, a provider of in-cabin TV entertainment, has announced that it is supplying Royal Caribbean International with a Chinese movie package for the Voyager of the Seas. This is the first time Oceans TV has licensed movies to the cruise industry.

While sailing in Asian waters, passengers onboard Voyager’s 1,557 staterooms will be able to enjoy popular Chinese movies, including the highest grossing domestic Chinese movie of all time, Lost in Thailand, a light-hearted comedy.

In addition to movies, Oceans TV supplies cruise lines with satellite TV channels, live TV events, international movies, promotional videos, safety films and portable entertainment systems such as the iPad.

 

