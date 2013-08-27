Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival Returns to Grenada

The annual Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival is heading back to Grenada on Nov. 22 and 23, 2013.

Festival Director Cheryl Collymore said the reasons for going back to Grenada, were clear when she noted that ‘It really comes down to being ‘back by popular demand.’”

The Grenada Board of Tourism is again onboard as the marketing partner. Its acting Head of Marketing Christine Noel-Horsford commented that “based on last year’s event it is clear that the Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival is an excellent fit with the tourism product of Grenada. It provides yet another reason for visitors to travel to Grenada, and it also shines a spotlight on Grenada’s world class rum and beer products.”

Overall, the Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival is about an enticing mixture of rum and beer exhibitors from across the region, product sampling, an annual CAB Taste Contest, master classes on rum and beer, as well as Caribbean music and food. The festival was launched in Barbados in 2010.

Operations Director Glyn Williams said: “We get some of the world’s finest rum and beers; they represent the Caribbean region at its best. To compliment these great products we plan to create an entertainment package of equal value.”

The blue ribbon event of the Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival will be the 2013 CAB Taste Contest. Submitted rum and beers will be subjected to a blind tasting evaluation by a team of experts in the rum and beer industry. Over 10 international judges will travel to Grenada to be a part of the event. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the winners.