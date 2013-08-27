Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Le Havre: Triple Calls

Le Havre: Triple Calls

A series of triple calls started today in Le Havre with the simultaneous calls of the AIDAcara, Celebrity Infinity and Caribbean Princess.

The other triple calls are expected on Sept. 7 with the MSC Magnifica, Celebrity Infinity and Thomson Spirit; Sept. 8, the Infinity again along with the Ocean Princess and Grand Mistral; Sept. 9,  the Astor, Magnifica and Infinity; and Sept. 23, the AIDAsol, Mein Schiff 1 and MSC Opera.

To improve passenger and crew reception, a permanent reception bungalow, dedicated to cruise ships in transit has been set up on Joannes Couvert pier.

The new facility is in addition to the main cruise terminal and the second welcome hall. It is decorated with the cruise logo of Le Havre and its slogan, “the gateway to Paris”. Like the other cruise passenger welcome buildings, the new welcome bungalow is managed by the tourist office which is present on each call to deliver information on Le Havre and the area.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 101