Metso to Supply Integrated Automation System for Royal Caribbean’s New Ships

Meyer Werft has selected Metso DNA for the Integrated Alarm, Monitoring & Control System (IAMCS) for Royal Caribbean International’s new generation of ships. The contract is for three 167,000-ton vessels with a capacity for 4,180 passengers each.

The new ships will be of the latest innovative design with high focus on energy saving and sustainable environmental solutions, both important subjects for Royal Caribbean. The IAMCS will be sized to handle close to 18.000 I/O's within machinery, air-condition and emergency shutdown systems. The management of the diesel electric power plant is an integral part of the Metso DNA system.

Metso has supplied automation system components earlier to Royal Caribbean’s Radiance-class and Celebrity Cruises Solstice-class ships as well as many other cruise projects at Meyer Werft over the years.

The company has delivered ship automation systems since the early 80s with Damatic Classic, which has evolved into the current Metso DNA. The company said the most of the installations are for advanced ship types, such as cruise vessels, which require redundancy features and high product quality for undisturbed and safe ship operations.

The first delivery of an automation system based on Metso technology to a ship was in 1983 and several hundred ships have since been equipped with the company’s automation system.

In a prepared statement, Metso said it has engineering resources with broad automation competence for machinery, power plant and air conditioning systems on board ships. Its marine automation solutions fit all types of ships and complexities, from crude oil carriers to passenger ferries, cruise ships, offshore supply and oil & gas processing vessels.