RINA Services Appoints New Business Development Manager in North America

RINA Services has announced that Ches K. King has joined RINA USA Inc. as business development manager. 

Based in the Seattle area, Ches will support the RINA Services marine and industrial clients in the North and Central American markets, as well as engage clients in the development of new advisory activities and services.

Ches has been active in the marine industry in the Pacific North West, Central and Eastern Canada and the U.S. since 1981, and comes to RINA with a wide breath of experience in various market segments.

In addition to business development activities, Ches will serve as a resource supporting RINAs Safety Management System services in the area.  Ches was also appointed as the Regional representative member of RINAs Cruise Ship Center of Excellence, involved in new construction project support and in service needs of cruise line clients in the region. 

 

 

