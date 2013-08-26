Worldwide Cruise Terminals and Taiwan Ports Sign Co-Op Agreement

Representatives of Worldwide Cruise Terminals (WCT), which manages the new Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, and of Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC), which manages seven ports in Taiwan, have announced the signing today of a letter of intent for working together to develop the cruise-related economy in East Asia.

Major focus areas of the agreement are to encourage cruise lines to develop itineraries including Hong Kong and Taiwan, and to promote policies that give impetus to marine passenger transport. The two companies will also exchange marine transport information and techniques, undertake joint sales and promotion of the passenger transportation business, and exchange personnel and visits to share operational and management experience.

Jeff Bent, Managing Director of WCT, said: “Promotion of cruise destinations is very much a team game in which nearby ports of call must work closely together to raise service standards and jointly attract more cruise lines to visit. We are fortunate to have found a partner in TIPC that operates an extensive range of attractive ports of call, enabling cruise lines to create a diverse selection of itineraries.”

Kuo-Ming Chang, Vice President of TIPC, added: “We look forward to cooperating with WCT to jointly promote the many attractions of our respective ports, and to develop the cruise economy of East Asia. Hong Kong is both an exciting destination and a wonderful launch pad