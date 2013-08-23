Norwegian Launching Cruise Event Week Promo

Norwegian Cruise Line is launching its Cruise Event Week offer on Sunday, August 25, 2013, giving guests the opportunity to earn a variety of onboard amenities valued at up to $270, when they book a new five-day or longer cruise vacation to one of Norwegian’s destinations.

Guests who take advantage of this limited time offer before Saturday, August 31, 2013, will receive a variety of perks, based on the stateroom category booked, plus reduced deposits and up to $1,000 in air credits.

As part of the Cruise Event Week offer, solo travelers who book a studio stateroom on the Norwegian Epic, Breakaway, Getaway or Pride of America or those who book any inside or oceanview stateroom, will receive a bottle of wine to toast to their vacation, along with a plate of chocolate covered strawberries.

Guests who sail in a balcony stateroom will also receive a bottle of wine and chocolate covered strawberries, along with a complimentary dinner for two in Norwegian’s signature Italian restaurant.

Mini-suite guests will enjoy all of the amenities received by those in a balcony stateroom, plus an additional dinner for two at Cagney’s Steakhouse. Suite guests will receive all of the amenities entitled to guests sailing in a mini-suite, plus an additional $50 spa credit to use towards any treatment in the fleet’s Mandara Spas.

Guests who set sail in Norwegian’s suite complex, The Haven by Norwegian – available on the Breakaway, Getaway, Epic, Gem, Pearl, Jewel or Jade – will enjoy all of the amenities received by suite guests, plus dinner for two in Norwegian’s French restaurant, Le Bistro, and an additional $75 dollar on board credit to use towards a spa treatment, shore excursion, dinner in another specialty restaurant or towards beverages in one of the many bars and lounges onboard.