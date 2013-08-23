Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Norwegian Launching Cruise Event Week Promo

Norwegian Cruise Line is launching its Cruise Event Week offer on Sunday, August 25, 2013, giving guests the opportunity to earn a variety of onboard amenities valued at up to $270, when they book a new five-day or longer cruise vacation to one of Norwegian’s destinations.

Guests who take advantage of this limited time offer before Saturday, August 31, 2013, will receive a variety of perks, based on the stateroom category booked, plus reduced deposits and up to $1,000 in air credits.

As part of the Cruise Event Week offer, solo travelers who book a studio stateroom on the Norwegian Epic, Breakaway, Getaway or Pride of America or those who book any inside or oceanview stateroom, will receive a bottle of wine to toast to their vacation, along with a plate of chocolate covered strawberries.

Guests who sail in a balcony stateroom will also receive a bottle of wine and chocolate covered strawberries, along with a complimentary dinner for two in Norwegian’s signature Italian restaurant.

Mini-suite guests will enjoy all of the amenities received by those in a balcony stateroom, plus an additional dinner for two at Cagney’s Steakhouse. Suite guests will receive all of the amenities entitled to guests sailing in a mini-suite, plus an additional $50 spa credit to use towards any treatment in the fleet’s Mandara Spas.

Guests who set sail in Norwegian’s suite complex, The Haven by Norwegian – available on the Breakaway, Getaway, Epic, Gem, Pearl, Jewel or Jade – will enjoy all of the amenities received by suite guests, plus dinner for two in Norwegian’s French restaurant, Le Bistro, and an additional $75 dollar on board credit to use towards a spa treatment, shore excursion, dinner in another specialty restaurant or towards beverages in one of the many bars and lounges onboard.

 



