Royal Caribbean Offers Free European Tours to Kids

Royal Caribbean International is enticing families to take a European vacation with its new, limited time only “Kids Tour Free” offer. Families who make a new reservation for a 2014 Royal Caribbean European cruise can take advantage of free shore excursions for kids 12 and under, when two adults in the same stateroom book the same excursion.

Guests must purchase their Europe cruise from August 24 through September 30, 2013 and can book their shore excursion through December 15, 2013.

Royal is also offering guests $1,000 off their stateroom (balcony category and higher) when they book their seven-night or longer Europe 2014 cruise between August 24 through September 30, 2013 and their air travel through Royal Caribbean’s Choice Air program from August 24 through December 15, 2013. In addition, the cruise line is giving vacationers the opportunity to book their cruise with a 50 percent reduced stateroom deposit.

Cruises include seven-night itineraries onboard the Splendour of the Seas from Venice, visiting the Greek Isles and Turkey; the Liberty of the Seas from Barcelona or Rome (Civitavecchia), to the Mediterranean, and the Brilliance of the Seas sailing from Southampton visiting Scandinavia and Russia.

A variety of shore excursions are offered, designed with families in mind – from a visit to the Tivoli Gardens and Theme Park in Copenhagen and a family bike tour in Dubrovnik, to learning how to make authentic Italian pizza in Sorrento, or experiencing a Russian folk-art tradition at a hands-on Matryoshka doll workshop in St. Petersburg.