MAN Diesel & Turbo Wins Engine Order for Breakaway Plus

The two ships ordered so far for 2015 and 2017 deliveries will be equipped with MAN’s V48/60CR engines with diesel-electric propulsion systems. Norwegian is a longstanding customer of MAN Diesel & Turbo with almost its entire fleet powered by the 48/60 and 58/64 engine types.

To be built at Meyer Werft, the new ships will be the largest in Norwegian’s fleet at 163,000 tons and approximately 4,200 passenger berths, compared to the current 146,000-ton Breakaway ships, but will incorporate many of those vessels’ unique design elements and innovations.

The Breakaway Plus vessels will each be powered by five engines – 2 × 14V + 3 × 12V48/60CR Tier II types – capable of delivering 76,800 kW, compared to the four driving the Norwegian Breakaway and Getaway.

The five engines will operate with MAN Diesel & Turbo’s common-rail injection system that is suitable for both heavy fuel oil and distillate fuels, according to a company statement. This technology, developed in-house by MAN Diesel & Turbo and fully optimized for its engines, provides superior performance in terms of fuel consumption and smoke emissions, especially at part load.

Sokrates Tolgos, head of sales Cruise & Ferry, MAN Diesel & Turbo, said: “With this new order, we are extremely pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Norwegian and Meyer Werft, both of whom have always been innovative with high demands for quality standards and professionalism from their suppliers.

“Norwegian pioneered the concept of Freestyle Cruising, offering guests the freedom and flexibility to enjoy their cruise vacation on their own terms. Furthermore, it was the first company to introduce MAN 48/60 common-rail technology into its operating fleet six years ago. Ever since, all its MAN powered newbuilds have been ordered with the fuel saving electronic CR injection system.”

Tolgos concluded by saying: “Our company’s firm approach of risk-controlled introduction of new technologies into the market is bearing fruit. This is fully in line with the very high safety, reliability and environmental standards we encounter in the cruise business, where the parties involved strive not only to meet but even to exceed the level required by regulation wherever possible.”