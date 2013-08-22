Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Glacier Bay Whale Alert

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve Superintendent Susan L. Boudreau announced today that the 13-knot vessel speed limit at the mouth of Glacier Bay will be lifted due to a decrease in the number of humpback whales in the area. This change goes into effect at 5:00 a.m. Friday, August 23. Whale waters in lower Glacier Bay and Whidbey Passage remain unchanged.

Vessels should proceed cautiously in all areas where whales may be present because whales may surface in unexpected locations, posing a hazard to both the vessel and the whale.

Vessels are prohibited from operating within ¼ nautical mile of a humpback whale in Park waters, including those Park waters outside Glacier Bay proper. In addition, vessel operators positioned within ½ nautical mile of a humpback whale are prohibited from altering their course or speed in a manner that result in decreasing the distance between the whale and the vessel.

 Speed and course restrictions in whale waters are intended to reduce the disruption of feeding humpback whales and to lower the risk of whale/vessel collisions, according to Federal regulations.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Naval Rocha