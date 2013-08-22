Puerto Vallarta Sees 8% Increase in Tourism for First Half Year

Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism has reported that Puerto Vallarta had 1,129,649 hotel room occupancy in the months of January to May 2013, this figure is 11,115 rooms more than the same time period in 2012; the months of June and July have had an average occupancy rate of 1.8 above last year.

The Ministry also reported 790,102 tourist arrivals during the first half of 2013, an 8.46% increase compared to 2012 figures. Based on a successful first half of the year and ambitious promotional campaign dedicated to local and foreign markets, Puerto Vallarta projects an 80% hotel occupancy rates and an estimated $78 million USD out pour into the local economy during the rest of this year’s summer season.

Puerto Vallarta is increasingly becoming more accessible for travelers as improvements continue to be made to the destination’s access points and infrastructure. The destination has heavily invested in renovations to its sea port as well as the addition of new flight frequencies and routes.

Delta Air Lines began servicing 9 daily nonstop flights from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta in June with a total capacity for 150 passengers each. In the Fall, new flights will also start with Aeromexico from New York’s JFK as well from other cities like Philadelphia and St. Louis. In addition, beginning in May 2014, TUI will offer two weekly flights from Great Britain projected to bring 12,000 passengers during the summer season.

Further changes in infrastructure include the addition of new hotels by the end of 2013.

According to the Ministry, Puerto Vallarta's natural beauty, gastronomy, service and people’s warmth are highlighted on the national campaign “Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’s most authentic port” through niche media and digital platforms. Puerto Vallarta’s prime location, nestled between the Bay of Banderas, one of the world’s largest bays, and the lush Sierra Madre Mountains, offers a unique setting.