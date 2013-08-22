W&O Consolidates European Facilities

W&O Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of W&O Supply, a supplier of pipe, valves, fittings as well as actuation and engineered solutions to the maritime and upstream oil & gas industries, announced today it is combining its Antwerp and Rotterdam facilities into one central location in Bergen op Zoom, strategically positioned between the two largest ports of Europe.

“The new European office will allow us to collaborate more effectively with our suppliers, add business efficiencies and provide a higher level of customer service,” said Michael Hume, president and CEO of W&O. “The facility was chosen with growth in mind, with 2,500 square meters of warehouse space to support our specialized marine valve stock and office and showroom space.”

The new facility will be led by Kristof Adam, managing director of W&O Europe. Adam was hired at the beginning of 2012 to provide more senior-level leadership to its branches and to better serve its customers. He has a network of relationships in the European marine industry and has served the industry in a variety of leadership positions.

The new location will include an actuation facility and new test benches to perform classification pressure tests to support customer requirements. The company said it understands the unique needs of ship building as well as the repair and retro-fitting industry for all types of vessels.

The new facility in combination with the worldwide network of 18 strategically located branches will allow the company to service customers’ needs from anywhere in the world.