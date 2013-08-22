MSC Divina Celebrates The Smurfs 2

MSC Cruises will be treating its youngest passengers to a taste of the Smurfs aboard the MSC Divina in conjunction with the release of the movie The Smurfs 2 at theatres across Europe.

The Divina is the only cruise ship to boast a Smurf-themed Mini and Junior Club, and the release of the Smurfs’ latest 3D adventures is the perfect opportunity to take blue and white fun onboard to new levels, according to the cruise line.

From the end of August, kids will enjoy a tailored program, including numerous family activities with the ship’s giant Smurf mascot as the guest of honor, and arts and crafts sessions with official Smurf 2 materials.

From DJ to sous-chef, the onboard mascot will take on a number of key roles during family events, ranging from the Smurfs Family Disco, the Smurfs Live Talent Show, and Smurfs Master Chef - a special cooking demonstration held by the head pastry chef in which children learn how to make biscuits and cakes through a hands on experience.

Travelers across the fleet will also be able to sing along to their favourite tunes from The Smurf 2 official soundtrack, including Britney Spears’ “Ooh la la,” during the Family Disco and Smurfs parade.

Those who haven’t yet seen the Smurfs’ latest escapades will be given a glimpse of what they’re missing, with the movie trailer to be shown in the ship’s bars and lounges during family activities.

When the Divina starts her Caribbean season from Miami in November, the Smurf activities will be extended all season long to celebrate the launch of the DVD.