Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Tillberg Appoints Nilsson Deputy Managing Director


Tillberg Design of Sweden has announced that Stefan Nilsson has joined the company as deputy managing director.

Nilsson has a background in finance with broad experience from demanding business environments abroad, according to a company statement.

Nilsson will undertake the majority of the administrative tasks that the firm’s owners have previously shared. This will enable the owners, who are also the design principals, to work more closely with their clients, projects, development and quality control.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report