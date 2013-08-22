Medov Names Capretti for Cruise Business Development

Medov srl has named Enrica Capretti cruise business development manager. She will report directly to Managing Director Alessandro Barberis in the Italian head office of Genoa. The company said the appointment will strengthen and expand its presence in the cruise industry globally.

Prior to joining Medov, Capretti served as the manager of sales and marketing for the Port of Venice’s Passenger Terminal, which boasts the most number of passengers received throughout the Mediterranean.

“Enrica comes to Medov with an excellent reputation and vast experience in the maritime industry,” said Giulio Schenone, chairman of Medov. “We’re pleased that she not only decided to return to the industry but that she accepted our invitation to join the Medov team.”

Capretti will be responsible for planning, leading and implementing initiatives designed to support and boost Medov’s current worldwide relationships plus identify new business opportunities and value proposals.

Supporting Capretti in her new role will be Shannon McKee which had been appointed earlier this year as U.S. sales representative. Shannon and her team will report directly to Capretti to communicate and execute the new initiatives within the North American cruise market.

Medov was founded as a shipping agency in Genoa in 1947 and since then has been working with passenger ships. The company has also diversified to other areas of shipping (container, car carriers, bulk) in all Italian, Mediterranean French and Corsican ports, either directly or through subsidiaries. Cruise industry specific offerings include port agency services, shore excursions and ground operations.