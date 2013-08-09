Paul Gauguin Releases 2014 Brochure

Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the 332-passenger Paul Gauguin and the 90-passenger Tere Moana, has released its 2014 Voyages by Gauguin brochure. The 104-page brochure showcases a variety of cruises aboard both ships and can be viewed online.

Seven- to 14-night voyages are offered on both ships, with the Gauguin sailing in French Polynesia, the South Pacific, and Southeast Asia, and the Moana offering voyages in Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America, along with Transatlantic Crossings.

The Gauguin’s sailings in exotic French Polynesia feature seven-night cruises in Tahiti & the Society Islands; 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus; 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands; and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

New itineraries on the Gauguin include an 11-night Fiji to Australia voyage, a 12-night Australia to Fiji voyage, and two 14-night voyages between Australia and Southeast Asia. Maiden ports include: Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; Kieta, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea; Rabaul, Papua New Guinea; Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Thursday Island, Australia; Darwin, Australia; Komodo Island, Indonesia; Benoa, Bali, Indonesia; Semarang, Indonesia; Singapore; and Maupiti, Society Islands.

In March, the Moana offers a new seven-night Colón to St. Maarten voyage with calls in Cartagena, Colombia; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Les Saintes, F.W.I., along with a seven-night roundtrip St. Maarten cruise.

In November, a 14-night St. Maarten to Puerto Caldera voyage sails to five Caribbean islands; overnights in Cartagena, Colombia; transits the Panama Canal; and visits Costa Rica.

In December, the Moana sails a new seven-night Colón to Puerto Caldera itinerary featuring a transit through the Panama Canal and ports in Panama and Costa Rica.

From April through October, the Moana operates a variety of European voyages. Highlights include seven-night cruises in the Greek Isles and scenic sailings along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and French and Italian Rivieras. Three voyages transit Greece’s Corinth Canal.

Maiden ports for thee Moana in 2014 include: Mahón, Menorca, Spain; Palamós, Spain; Villefranche, France; Isla Gamez, Panama; Golfito, Costa Rica; Drake Bay, Costa Rica; Quepos, Costa Rica; and Isla Tortuga/Curú Wildlife Reserve, Costa Rica.