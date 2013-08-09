Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Whale Waters Update For Glacier Bay Effective August 9, 2013

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve Superintendent Susan L. Boudreau has announced that a vessel speed limit of 13 knots through the water is being implemented in Whidbey Passage in Glacier Bay to protect numerous humpback whales in the area.

In addition, vessels greater than 18 feet in length passing through Whidbey Passage are restricted to a mid-channel course or one nautical mile offshore.

At least 25 humpback whales have been sighted in the area over the past few days, including two mother/calf pairs.

These restrictions will apply to all vessels from 5 a.m. Friday August 9 until further notice.  Whale waters at the mouth of Glacier Bay and in lower Glacier Bay remain unchanged.

 
 

 

