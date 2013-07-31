Cruise Industry News 101

New Share Offering from Norwegian

Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) majority shareholders, Genting HK, Apollo Funds and TPG Viking Funds, have filed a Form S-1 to sell 20 million shares at an estimated price of $30.65 per share.

Since its IPO earlier this year, the share price has ranged from $19 (its offering price) to $32.15. At press time, NCLH traded at $29.46.

The estimated offering price values Norwegian at approximately $6.6 billion.

Norwegian offered 27 million shares in its IPO and had 204 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2013.

Following the new sale, Genting will hold a 38.5 percent interest, Apollo 28.8 percent, TPG 9.6 percent and public shareholders 23.1 percent.

 

