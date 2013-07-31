Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Deltamarin Designs Ships at Tianjin Xingang Shipyard

Deltamarin, reported to be involved in cruise-ship design for construction at Chinese yards, has meanwhile signed a contract with the Chinese Tianjin Xingang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry for design work for the two (plus two options) post-Panamax car carriers ordered by the Swedish shipowner Wallenius Lines. Prior to this contract, Deltamarin has already developed the outline and contract design together with the shipyard for the owner.

Tianjin Xingang shipyard has previously focused on building mainstream vessel types, such as bulk carriers. With Deltamarin’s assistance the yard managed to secure this new building contract of a more sophisticated vessel type.

The yard is also currently building 10 bulk carriers of Deltamarin’s B.Delta37 design; four vessels for French Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and six vessels for the US-based M.T. Maritime Management Group.

The design work will be carried out mainly at Deltamarin’s offices in Europe, while some detail design work will be conducted by Deltamarin’s Chinese design partner from the CSIC group. The total contract value of Deltamarin’s design work, to be carried out over an estimated period of 12 months, is 3.5 million euro.

 

