Holland America Introduces New Selling Tools for 2014 Alaska

Holland America Line said it is making it easier for travel sellers to help their clients choose and book a 2014 Alaska cruise or Land+Sea Journey with the introduction of simplified navigation on the line’s website, a new brochure, videos that provide deeper insight into the Alaska and Yukon experience, and expanded tools on the line’s Travel Agent Headquarters –TAHQ.

“New Land+Sea Journeys make up one of our most diverse products with several options to explore Alaska and the Yukon,” said Richard Meadows, Holland America Line’s executive vice president of sales, marketing and guest programs, in a prepared statement. “By developing these new tools and making our website more user-friendly, it’s easier for travel sellers to assist their clients in picking their ideal Alaska and Yukon vacation, whether it combines a cruise with a land journey or is a cruise-only itinerary.”

By selecting “Alaska 2014” through the “Plan & Book” tab on the Holland America Line website, Land+Sea Journeys options, as well as cruise-only itineraries, are clearly organized in an interactive and comprehensive booking process. Travel sellers can now refine their clients’ choices with the ability to search by journey type, days at Denali National Park, ship, departure date or port, and even specific glaciers a guest may want to see.

Each itinerary result contains land-first or cruise-first options if applicable, a clickable day-by-day journey bar, a “Details” button that provides additional information and a “For more info” image that gives access to Alaska and guest-experience videos, maps, images and shore excursion information.

Through TAHQ under the Marketing Tools, E-Brochures, tab, travel sellers have access to Holland America Line’s 2014 Alaska Yukon Land+Sea Journeys & Cruises brochure to view as a Nextbook Ebrochure or PDF and to e-mail to clients. According to Holland America, the brochure has a new richer experiential feel to it with a magazine format, articles describing the guest experience as a travelogue and itinerary detail with easy graphics to explain the components of a Land+Sea Journey.

Alaska 2014 videos also are ready for viewing on the company’s YouTube channel. Featured videos include the new Alaska product video titled and a behind-the-scenes presentation with insider tips and traveler information.

In 2014, Holland America Line will have seven ships sailing seven- or 14-day itineraries that stretch from the Inside Passage up to Glacier Bay and beyond. The line is shifting the 1,916-guest Oosterdam to the Glacier Discovery itinerary alongside the 1,260-guest Statendam, which will increase verandah and guest capacity in the Gulf of Alaska. Also new for the 2014 season, Amsterdam will sail seven- and 14-day cruises that include both Hubbard Glacier and Tracy Arm Fjord.

Holland America Line has rebranded its popular Alaska CruiseTour program with the new name Land+Sea Journeys. This change reflects substantial program updates with more time in the marquee destinations and less overland travel time. Perhaps the most significant program enhancement for 2014 is a one-hour flight that brings Fairbanks, Alaska, and Dawson City, Yukon closer together — replacing up to two days of motorcoach travel and a hotel overnight.

Next year, Land+Sea Journeys run May through September and are simplified with just 12 options ranging in total length from 10 to 20 days in two distinct series: Yukon+Denali Land+Sea Journeys and Denali Land+Sea Journeys. All Land+Sea Journeys combine a three- to seven-night Holland America Line cruise with an overland adventure that includes a one-, two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park as a centerpiece of the Alaska experience.

Many Land+Sea Journeys go off the beaten path and showcase places such as Dawson City in the heart of gold rush country, Seward, the five-star Alyeska Resort, Kluane and Tombstone Parks, Skagway and the narrow-gauge White Pass and Yukon Route railroad.