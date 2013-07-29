Norwegian’s Q2: The Numbers Are Up

While Norwegian posted loss for its Q2, ended June 30, 2013, compared to net income last year, the loss was attributed to financial costs (see separate report on Q2) for a positive restructuring of debt, according to the company’s press release.

Norwegian’s gross and net ticket and onboard revenue were up year-over-year. Gross ticket revenue per passenger day was $165.60 this year, compared to $162.80 last year, and gross onboard revenue was $67.60 this year, compared to $65.33 last year.

Net ticket revenue was $124.71 per passenger day this year, compared to $120.29 last year, and net onboard revenue was $49.76 this year, compared to $48.11 last year.

Passengers spent an average of $1,128.12 on their cruise tickets this year, up $12.65 from $1,115.47 last year.