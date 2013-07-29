Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Tropical Storm Flossie on Her Way to Hawaii

Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to arrive in Hawaii Monday night. A storm warning has been issued for Hawaii and Maui counties.

Flossie has maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port has closed the ports of Hilo and Kawaihae on the Big Island and Kahului, Maui, to all traffic from midnight Sunday.

Captain Shannon Gilreath, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port, has set Heavy Weather Condition II for these ports and is urging local mariners to review their heavy weather plans and to remain vigilant to forecasts for Tropical Storm Flossie.

 

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report