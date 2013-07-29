New Italian-Russian R&D Alliance

Fincantieri and the Krylov State Research Centre of Russia have signed a framework agreement with the aim of jointly developing new projects for technological innovation within the industry.

The agreement, with an initial five-year term, stipulates that a series of initiatives will be undertaken in the partners' respective areas of operation, including joint research and development activities, the realization of new generation products and the provision of services.

Fincantieri said the agreement not only offers it the prospect of technological progress, but also represents an extremely significant achievement in strategic terms. The shipbuilding group will be able to benefit in many different ways from the Krylov Centre’s unique research and design knowledge of the high-tech vessels and offshore engineering structures that will contribute to achieve the common goal of designing the most sophisticated vessels and offshore structures in accordance with the highest international standards.

Krylov also stands to benefit from the exchange of knowledge with Fincantieri, which will give the center access to its enormous technological and manufacturing know-how gained in the construction and marketing of highly complex vessels.

The first project involving joint activities related to comprehensive high-technology vessel will be defined in the nearest days.

Giuseppe Bono, Fincantieri CEO, commented: "We consider the agreement with the Krylov Centre, internationally recognized as the most authoritative centre in the field of shipbuilding research, to be strategically important. We have always maintained that technological innovation, an unparalleled driver of development, is essential for dealing with a devastating crisis, like the current one that has changed the global scenario. The partnership with our Russian friends can only help us to progress in this direction, allowing us to improve still further and consolidate the excellence and leadership achieved".

At the Krylov State Research Centre, Andrey Vladimirovich Dutov, director general, commented: "I believe that cooperation between our companies supported by unique scientific expertise and the state-of-the-art research & testing facilities of the Krylov Centre combined with strong experience of Fincantieri in design and construction of sophisticated vessels will contribute to synergy in development of high-end offshore engineering structures and result in successful implementation thereof in the global shipbuilding market".