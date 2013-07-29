V.Ships Leisure, V. Hospitality and MHG Announce Strategic Partnership

V.Ships Leisure, V.Hospitality and MHG announced today their plans to form a strategic partnership effective August 1, 2013.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with MHG,” said Bertrand Petyt, crew operations Manager at V.Ships. “We have been working with MHG for many years and not only do we have a trusted and valued relationship but our companies’ philosophies and service standards are aligned.” The new partnership will include our hotel & cruise recruitment division V.Hospitality as well as our yacht recruitment division The Crew Network (Antibes).

A strategic partnership will help realize the full potential of the relationship as well as to assist in further developing related services, ultimately benefiting current and future clients and the marine industry in general, according to a statement from MHG.

“Our goal is to provide a cohesive and effective connection to synergetic services for our clients” said Peter Hult, executive vice president of MHG Insurance Brokers and president of MHG Medical Management Services. “We often share the same clients, use similar marketing strategies and tools, and our respective product lines complement each other well.

“This partnership will offer our clients confidence and comfort in working with proven service providers, with a global footprint and scalable business models.”