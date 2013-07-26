Port of LA Releases July Issue of Latitude

he Port of Los Angeles has released the July 2013 edition of Latitude, its digital magazine, with an introducing and news overview by Executive Director Geraldine Knatz, Ph.D.

Latitude offers news and information from the port, including an update on the completion of its massive 10-year, $370-million main channel deepening to 53 feet, as well as a deeper basin and deeper berths, allowing larger ships to dock.

The dredging material is being used to create a 104-acre shallow water habitat for fish and other sea animals.

Other information covers the port’s $400 capital budget to improve its container terminals and transportation infrastructure, its effort to assist small, local businesses to become exporters, and more.

Latitude also outlines LA’s rail connections to the North American continent. In addition, Port of Los Angeles sees itself as the America’s gateway to Oceania.

The Port of Los Angeles also hosted the International Association of Ports and Harbors 28th World Ports Conference in May -- the weeklong conference drew officials and representatives from more than 200 port organizations across 55 countries.

The theme was "Working on Today, Focusing on Tomorrow," and focused on sharing knowledge and experience on everything from global issues, such as safety regulations for how ports handle liquefied natural gas as a cargo and a fuel, to day-to-day challenges, such as optimizing the trucking link in our supply chains, according to Knatz.