Skjolden: Locals Protesting – Ships Blocking Their View

In Skjolden in Sogn og Fjordane on the West Coast of Norway, locals are complaining about cruise ships blocking their view, according to a report in the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

According to Dagbladet, the socalled SeaWalk floating pier in Skjolden is positioned too close to shore and the mouth of a local river known for its salmon fishing. Locals also expressed concern about possible water pollution from the ships.

The paper ran a photo of a Holland America Line ship that (from the angle the photo is taken from) seems to be towering over the shoreline.