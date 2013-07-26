Bestobell Valves Secures U.S. Distribution with W&O

Bestobell Valves, part of the President Engineering Group (PEGL), has named W&O Supply, a global supplier of marine pipe, valves and fittings, valve automation, and engineered solutions to the marine and upstream oil and gas industries, as its exclusive distributor for Bestobell Valves in North America.

Through this strategic partnership, Bestobell Valves, headquartered in the United Kingdom, and W&O, headquartered in Jacksonville, will offer Bestobell Valves’ LNG cryogenic valves for Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) fuel applications as a solution for marine companies throughout North America.

Shipowners and operators in the United States are paying closer to attention to the benefits of LNG fuel, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and could potentially lower fuel costs.

Michael Hume, President and CEO of W&O, said, “Partnering with Bestobell Valves will enable W&O to meet our customers’ needs for cryogenic valves for LNG fuel systems. The combined experience of our two companies in serving the needs of the marine and upstream oil and gas industries provides a high-quality solution to customers in the U.S. and Canada.”

Engineered Solutions Product Manager for W&O, Matt Hallisey, added: “Our presence in Canada and all major ports within the U.S. enables us to assist in managing marine LNG projects from design to completion. We are combining Bestobell’s proven product and our ability to provide local, on-site support and project management for our valued customers”.

Bestobell Valves is a manufacturer of cryogenic valves for industrial gas applications and has 15 years’ experience in supplying to the LNG marine markets. Bestobell’s valves are widely used on LNG Carriers, FPSO’s (Floating Production and Storage Offloading Vessels) and FSRU’s (Floating, Storage and Re-gasification Units), and are now being used in LNG fuel systems for ships. The company designs and produces valves to meet specific requirements in the marine sector and has supplied cryogenic valves to a majority of the major shipyards building LNG Carriers, and to the leading supplier of gas powered engines.