RCL Q2: Behind the Numbers

While Royal Caribbean Cruises produced net income for this year’s Q2, compared to a net loss last year, and higher gross revenue, net revenue per passenger day was actually slightly below last year’s Q2.

For Q2 this year, ended June 30, 2013, gross revenue per passenger day was $221.86, compared to $213.88 last year; gross ticket revenue was $161.06, compared to $156.47, and gross onboard revenue was $60.80 this year, compared to $57.41 last year.

However, net revenue (after associated expenses) per passenger day this year was $167.99, compared to $168.06 last year. Net ticket revenue was down at $123.76, compared to $123.97; net onboard revenue was up at $44.23, compared to $44.09.

So what ate up the increased revenue? According to RCL’s Q2 filing, operating costs were up across the board, except fuel. There were slight reduction in interest income and expenses.

The average cruise ticket cost $1,163.75 during this year’s Q2, compared to $1,126.00 last year, for an increase of $37.75.