Whale Waters Update for Glacier Bay

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve Superintendent Susan L. Boudreau announced today two changes in whale waters in Glacier Bay.

First, a vessel speed limit of 13 knots through the water will be implemented in an area north of the current lower Glacier Bay whale waters between Willoughby Island, Boulder Island, and Berg Bay to protect numerous humpback whales that have been feeding in this area. This speed restriction will apply to all vessels from 5 AM Tuesday July 2 until further notice.

Second, the vessel speed limit that has been in place around North and South Marble Islands since June 7 will be lifted at 5 AM July 2.

 

