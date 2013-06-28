Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Tampa Gets Carnival Pride Replacing Legend

Carnival Cruise Lines and the Tampa Port Authority have announced that the Carnival Pride will replace the Legend beginning in Dec. 2014.

The Pride will join the Paradise, with two Carnival ships calling Tampa home on a year-round basis.

“We are pleased and appreciate Carnival’s continued support of Tampa Bay. I know that I can say the entire Tampa Bay community is excited to welcome the Carnival Pride to its new home. Carnival has long said that Tampa Bay has the right atmosphere for successful cruise operations, and is an extremely important partner, we look forward to many more great announcements in the future,” said Paul Anderson, Tampa’s CEO and Port Director.

Tampa also has seasonal deployment by Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, and posted 974,259 passengers in 2012.

 
 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report