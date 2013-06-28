Tampa Gets Carnival Pride Replacing Legend

Carnival Cruise Lines and the Tampa Port Authority have announced that the Carnival Pride will replace the Legend beginning in Dec. 2014.

The Pride will join the Paradise, with two Carnival ships calling Tampa home on a year-round basis.

“We are pleased and appreciate Carnival’s continued support of Tampa Bay. I know that I can say the entire Tampa Bay community is excited to welcome the Carnival Pride to its new home. Carnival has long said that Tampa Bay has the right atmosphere for successful cruise operations, and is an extremely important partner, we look forward to many more great announcements in the future,” said Paul Anderson, Tampa’s CEO and Port Director.

Tampa also has seasonal deployment by Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, and posted 974,259 passengers in 2012.