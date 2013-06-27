Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Princess Offers “Red, White and Blue” Sale, Up to 40% Off

Princess Cruises has announced that it will celebrating Independence Day with a “Red, White & Blue Sale” featuring cruise deals on North American departures.

The June 27 to July 8 event offers cruise discounts of up to 40 percent, plus up to $100 free onboard spending money.

More than 100 cruise departures are featured in the sale, including cruises to the Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal, the California Coast, Mexico, Canada and New England, and the West Coast. Cruises depart between September and December 2013.

In addition to special fares, passengers booking balcony staterooms or above will receive an onboard credit of $100 (for sailings 10 days or longer), $50 (seven- to nine-day cruises), or $30 (one- to six-day cruises); and those booking interior or oceanview staterooms can get credits of $50 (cruises 10 days or longer), $25 (seven- to nine-day cruises) or $15 (one- to six-day cruises).

 

