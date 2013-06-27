Tampa Supports Foreign Trade Zone Expansion

The Tampa Port Authority announced it is supporting the Foreign–Trade Zone Board for their decision to approve Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) No. 79 to administratively restructure and expand their service area to include both Hillsborough and Polk Counties. The decision will also reduce the timeframe for the combined federal and local FTZ approval process.

“The decision by the Foreign Trade Zone Board to expand the Foreign Trade Zone to include Hillsborough and Polk Counties will help continue economic growth for the entire Tampa Bay region. This will give businesses both large and small a valuable strategic tool to compete in markets around the world” Paul Anderson, Tampa’s CEO and Port Director, said.

Established in 1982 by the United States Department of Commerce, FTZ No. 79 is one of 20 zones in the State of Florida and part of a network of zones throughout the 50 states and Puerto Rico.

FTZ No. 79 is administered by the Foreign-Trade Zone No. 79 Board, Inc. on behalf of the City of Tampa, who initially received federal authorization for zone activity in 1982.

Foreign-Trade Zone No. 79 Board, Inc. consists of representatives from the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, the Tampa Port Authority, the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation, and the private sector.