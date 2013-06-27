Louis Appoints KAI to Drive Sales Effort in Canada

Louis Cruises is expanding its travel trade sales and marketing initiatives in Canada with the appointment of Klint + Associates Inc. (KAI) as its new representation firm responsible for building exposure and driving sales for Louis Cruises in Canada.

“We are very pleased to work with KAI to leverage their sales presence and best practices to drive awareness and sales of our distinctive Eastern Mediterranean cruise product in the Canadian market – now with even more destinations across the Aegean,” said Nicholas Filippidis, director of product development in North America for Louis.

“Having launched a new cruise product in 2013 reflective of our company’s Hellenic roots, Louis Cruises is nearly doubling the number of ports it calls at for 2014. KAI will be instrumental in driving awareness of our unique product range throughout Canada.”

Said Annika Klint, managing director of KAI: “Louis Cruises continues to enhance its offerings, presenting not only the popular destinations of Athens, Mykonos, Patmos, Rhodes, Heraklion (Crete), Santorini, Istanbul and Kusadasi, but also lesser-known gems. The introduction of nine new destinations, including Samos, Milos, Syros, Kos, Ios, Symi, Chios, Cesme and Bodrum, encourages a more in-depth experience that showcases their Aegean expertise.”

With 25 years in cruising throughout the Mediterranean and 75 years of history in tourism, Louis Cruises claims to offer an unparalleled cruise experience onboard its fleet of destination-friendly cruise ships.