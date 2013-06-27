Pregel’s Key Notes Custom Magazine Goes Digital

Key Accounts, a division of PreGel AMERICA, has announced the online debut of Key Notes, its quarterly custom magazine.

Key Notes provides customized content to the industries that PreGel’s Key Accounts division serves, including cruise lines, hotels and resorts, groceries and supermarkets, quick service restaurants (QSRs), high-yield bakeries, foodservice for hospitals and universities, and food manufacturers.

Key Notes delivers trending industry information from emerging flavors and ingredients to buzzing recipes and hot concepts in food.

“We are very excited to have Key Notes available to our readers online. The compelling content keeps our audience informed about what’s happening in their segments and is one more way we provide strategic solutions for success,” says Anna Pata, director of sales, PreGel AMERICA.

The first two issues of Key Notes are available for online viewing at http://www.pregelkeyaccounts.com/keynotes/.