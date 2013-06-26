Refurb Plans for Regent Seven Seas Announced

Regent Seven Seas has announced that the Seven Seas Voyager will receive a multi-million dollar refurbishment at the ship’s scheduled drydock in October. The all-balcony, all-suite 700-guest capacity vessel will enter drydock on October 14 in Marseille and will unveil her new look on October 23 when she sets sail on the 10-night cruise from Rome to Venice.

“In keeping with our on-going commitment to deliver the most all-inclusive luxury travel experience, we are making improvements to Seven Seas Voyager that will enhance our guests’ overall experience,” said Kunal S. Kamlani, president of Regent Seven Seas. “Within the past five years, we have made significant investments in a comprehensive refurbishment program that has updated our fleet of elegant, stylish and sophisticated ships that are designed with the comfort of our discerning guests in mind.”

As part of the ship’s refurbishment plans, the company will re-decorate all Penthouse Suites in a stunning new décor with custom-crafted elegant furnishings, plush carpeting, curtains, wall coverings, furniture, lighting, original artwork and outdoor furniture.

A complete refurbishment is also planned for the Horizon and Observation lounges. The venues will receive distinctive new bars, furniture, carpeting, wall coverings, lighting and original art. Additionally, the Constellation Theater will be refurbished with new carpeting, wall coverings, tables, wall sconces, banquettes and chairs.

New plush carpeting will be installed throughout the interior of the ship and all public spaces will receive an eclectic selection of original artwork. The atrium will be outfitted with fine marble and receive new furniture.

Outside, new teak will be installed on all balconies. The outdoor relaxation area on Deck 11 and outside the Observation Lounge on Deck 12 will receive new resort-style furniture and decor.