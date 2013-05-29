MSC Cruises Germany Names New Head of Sales

MSC Cruises has named Ulrich Goz head of sales for Munich-based MSC Kreuzfahrten.

Goz has worked in the cruise industry for a decade, holding various senior positions. He will take up his new position on July 1, replacing Achim Thomae, who recently left the company.

"We are pleased to welcome industry expert Goz onboard. I am sure he will contribute greatly to our development in the promising German cruise market,” said Michael Zengerle, managing director of MSC Kreuzfahrten.

“I would also like to publicly thank our former head of sales Mr. Thomae for his great work and constant commitment.”

In his new role, Goz will work on enhancing and strengthening MSC’s relationship with sales partners and will manage an MSC sales team of 30 employees, based in various locations around the country.”