W&O To Distribute SeaCor Plastic Piping

W&O, a global supplier of marine pipe, valves and fittings, valve automation, and engineered solutions, has partnered with Georg Fischer Piping Systems to bring to market the first and only commercially available U.S. Coast Guard-approved marine plastic piping system in the world, known as SeaCor.

According to W&O, SeaCor is the only thermoplastic piping system that meets the IMO and USCG requirements for flame spread, low smoke and toxicity. It also carries Type Approval from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

W&O will bring SeaCor to the commercial marine, military, and upstream oil and gas industries. The SeaCor plastic piping system can carry potable, grey and black water in non-essential shipboard systems and locations, including: Category A machinery spaces, accommodation spaces, control spaces, cofferdams, void spaces, and pipe tunnels. IMO regulations require installers of all plastic piping systems, including SeaCor, to be trained and qualified. W&O offers this training to its customers on-site or at a W&O facility.

“A foundation of W&O’s business is staying on the forefront of the latest industry developments and technologies, and the first USCG approved plastic piping is a game-changer for the marine industry,” said Michael Hume, CEO of W&O. “We are committed to providing customers with unique, cost-saving solutions that optimize vessel performance, and we believe SeaCor is one such solution that will bring further benefits to marine operations.”

SeaCor provides a myriad of benefits to ship owners and operators, notably in weight and costsavings. Weight savings, when using plastic versus metallic piping are substantial, range from 36 percent savings for 1” to 2” pipe to 57 percent savings for 6” pipe.

According to W&O, lighter weight plastic material allows for increased productivity in the shipyards, as the pipe is easier for workers to carry on board the ship and install. Weight savings that result from using plastic piping systems also result in increased ship efficiencies, such as reduced fuel consumption and increased cargo capacities. The SeaCor piping system additionally reduces costs for ship owners and operators, both up-front and over time. Costs for a SeaCor piping system claim to be competitive with conventional metal piping systems. Thermoplastic systems also have a longer lifespan than metallic systems, due to resistance to corrosion and ease of maintenance and repair.

W&O stated that plastic systems can last up to 25 years longer than metallic systems, making it a sound life-cycle investment.

There is a specially formulated primer and cement that must be used to connect SeaCor fittings and pipe. The products will fluoresce under black light, indicating to inspectors that proper primer and cement were used during installation.

SeaCor is available in 1” to 2” through 6” Schedule 80 nominal pipe size with larger sizes available by special order. The product range also includes tees, elbows, couplings, adapters, and flanges, among others. SeaCor can operate in temperatures ranging from 32 F (0 C) to 210 F (99 C) and under a working pressure of 279 PSI (19Bar) at 73 F.

W&O is committed to stocking SeaCor in key locations in order to support the immediate needs of its maritime clients throughout North America.