St. Kitts To Receive Calls by the New Quantum of the Seas

St. Kitts has announced that it will receive six port calls from Royal Caribbean International’s new Quantum of the Seas in its inaugural 2014/2015 season. St. Kitts will be a port of call in the Quantum’s 11-night Eastern Caribbean and 12-night Southern Caribbean itineraries.

“The fact that Royal Caribbean has included St. Kitts as a port of call for this new ship is a testament to the quality of the destination’s expanding infrastructure,” said Senator Ricky Skerritt, minister of tourism & international transport, trade, industry, commerce & consumer affairs, in a prepared statement. “Our wealth of attractions and activities set against the backdrop of our rich nature, culture, history and friendly people provide an authentic Caribbean experience that clearly has an enduring appeal to cruise passengers.”

The Quantum will sail roundtrip from Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, NJ.

St. Kitts cruise tourism industry continues to grow robustly, according to Skerritt, with a recent study reporting an increase in cruise passenger arrivals to the island from 117,000 in the 2005/2006 cruise year to 629,000 in the 2011/2012 cruise year.

St. Kitts is currently projecting cruise passenger arrivals to reach approximately 650,000 in the 2013/2014 season and to exceed 700,000 in the 2014/2015 season.