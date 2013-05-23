Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Royal Caribbean Announces Itineraries for Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has announced itineraries for the Quantum of the Seas, beginning service from Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey, Nov. 23, 2014.

Targeting the metropolitan New York area and around the world, according to Royal Caribbean, the Quantum will sail seven- and eight-night Bahamas, eight- to 11-night Eastern Caribbean, and 11- and 12-night Southern Caribbean itineraries through April 2015.

The Bahamas cruises will call at Port Canaveral, Nassau and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island. The Eastern Caribbean cruises will include ports of call among San Juan, Samana (Dominican Republic); St. Thomas; St. Kitts; and St. Maarten. Southern Caribbean cruises will call at San Juan, St. Maarten, Martinique, Barbados and St. Kitts. On most of the Caribbean sailings, the Quantum will also visit Labadee, Royal Caribbean’s private beach on the north coast of Haiti.

The Quantum will be followed by her sister-ship the Anthem of the Seas in spring 2015.

Bookings will be available to Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program members beginning May 28, 2013 before opening to the general public on June 4.

 

April 22, 2018
