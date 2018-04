The Diageo American Global Team is hosting the semi-final of the Diageo Reserve World Class bartender competition at the Casa Moderna Miami Hotel and Spa June 6.

The top four bartenders are competing for a spot on the grand finale, which will take place on a ship in the Mediterranean in July.

Diageo has partnered with Norwegian Cruise Line and Princess Cruises to deliver a global cocktail program to 400 cruise line bartenders.