Lindblad Offers Six New Expeditions for 2014

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has announced six new itineraries for 2014 that include new routes to what it calls “the ice, idyllic islands and intriguing cultures” – some with no set itinerary, dependent on the ice and weather conditions.

All are set aboard the 148-guest National Geographic Explorer, equipped with an ice-strengthened hull and advanced navigation equipment for polar expeditions; a roster of tools for exploration; and an expedition team.

The ship’s well-appointed interior features vast expanses of glass for connection to the regions explored, and affords guests the privilege of wildness and the luxury of comfort.

Lars-Eric Lindblad’s Lindblad Explorer was the first passenger ship ever to successfully navigate the entire Northwest Passage in 1984. In July 2014, Lindblad will attempt to achieve the goal again with two inaugural voyages through the Northwest Passage.

The new 2014 itineraries include: The Northwest Passage, Iceland and Greenland; the Northwest Passage, Newfoundland and Labrador; Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland’s East Coast; Buenos Aires, Rio & Brazil’s Wild Coast; exploring The British & Irish Isles; and an Island Odyssey of the Azores, Madeira, Canaries and Cape Verde.