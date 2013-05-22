Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

RCL: Shareholders Challenge Management

At its annual board meeting today Royal Caribbean Cruises shareholders approved a non-binding resolution to eliminate staggered terms for directors.

The proposal was initiated by shareholders Robert L. Kurte and Harold Kurte and supported by majority shareholder A. Wilhelmsen. The measure reportedly passed with 72 percent of the shares voting in favor, pitting shareholders again Chairman and CEO Richard Fain who was against.

It is not known whether a non-binding vote will lead to any change, but it expected that Royal Caribbean’s long-sitting board could face a shake-up.

A similar proposal had failed in 2009.

The resolution asks that each director is voted in our out annually.

By early afternoon, RCL shares dropped slightly and were trading at $36.65 after opening at $36.81.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking