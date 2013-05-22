Industry Speaks Up For Safety, Sustainability, Jobs and Growth

The cruise industry’s commitment to blue growth was outlined today at the European Maritime Day in the dedicated session “The cruise sector – a safe and sustainable growth sector”, according to a press release from the Cruise Lines International Association Europe (CLIA Europe).

Welcoming the European Commission’s Communication on Blue Growth on behalf of CLIA Europe, the Carnival UK CEO David Dingle said: “The communication acknowledges the role of the cruise industry to unlock the potential of Europe's oceans, seas and coasts for jobs and growth. We are very keen to maximize our contribution to Blue Growth, which is built on the three pillars of economy, safety and sustainability.”

He underlined the industry’s commitment to protect the environment and to further improve its already remarkable safety record in the framework of a heavily regulated sector. Speaking about growth, he reported the extraordinary figures on the cruise industry’s contribution to Europe’s economy, still growing despite the economic slowdown.

He also addressed the European Institutions, reminding how only a close cooperation between public and private sector can deliver a real Blue Growth and help maintaining Europe a good place to do business. “The EU institutions can help us maximize our contribution by continuing to involve us in policy making, better understand our needs, and help us addressing our challenges.”

“We are fully committed to delivering real Blue Growth in partnership with the EU institutions and together we can fully unlock our potential,” Dingle concluded.

Maria Damanaki, European commissioner for maritime affairs and fisheries, expressed a similar wish in her keynote speech, stating that EU institutions, regions and private sector have to work together to reach the objective of a sustainable growth.

Talking about the importance and great potential of the European tourism market, Damanaki cited the cruise industry as an example of success. She said: “The cruise sector alone has tripled in the last decade and is still growing. It can be done.”