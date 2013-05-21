Royal Caribbean Redeploys Explorer to Port Canaveral for 3 Months

Royal Caribbean International today announced new Caribbean cruises for the Explorer of the Seas from November 2014 through early January 2015.

After eight consecutive years dedicated to the New York metropolitan area with year-round sailings from Cape Liberty Cruise Port, the Explorer will redeploy to Port Canaveral, to offer a range of four- to nine-night Bahamas, and Western and Southern Caribbean vacations.

Throughout the short season, the Explorer will join the Freedom and Enchantment of the Seas at Port Canaveral to offer the most ships and itinerary options to the Bahamas and the Caribbean from Central Florida’s Space Coast.

 
 

 

